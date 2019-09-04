The Back 40 Fall For All is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 and expected to feature hikes, rides, live music and other activities primarily located in Blowing Springs.

"We've got a long laundry list of activities that day," trails coordinator Kay Curry said.

It's important to note that everyone is invited, she said. Someone who isn't interested in using trails can still find music and good food, she said.

The event will start with a four- to six-mile ride leaving the Bella Vista Community Church and headed toward Blowing Springs at 8 a.m., she explained.

At 8:45 a.m., a six- to seven-mile eco ride will start on the central trail system, giving riders a chance to check out the new trails and get a closer look at nature.

Several events kick off from Blowing Springs at 9 a.m., including a bike ride from Blowing Springs to the Bentonville Square and back via the Razorback Greenway, a 25-to 27-mile Back 40 ride and hikes hosted by master naturalists.

Another hike, hosted by the Arkansas Forestry Commission, will show off and discuss fall tree coloration at 10:45 a.m.

A bike parade is scheduled to kick off at noon, with a booth hosted by the Artist Retreat Center providing items to decorate bikes.

At 1:30 p.m., master naturalists will put on a kid-friendly eco activity.

Live music includes Bella Vistan cellist Christian Serrano-Torres, scheduled to play at the Blowing Springs Pavilion from 10 a.m. to noon.

During his performance, Curry said, NWA Conservatory Classical Ballet will perform a synchronized act while he plays.

At 12:30 p.m., Fayetteville-based band Monk is King is scheduled to begin playing at the pavilion until 2:30 p.m.

Food trucks and vendors will be set up in the park for the duration of the event.

A beer garden hosted by Saddlebock Brewery will open at 11 a.m.

The beer garden is open to anyone over 21, Curry said.

It's difficult to get vendors and performers for a weekend event, she said, because competition is strong.

"We are trying to make it more fun and enticing for everyone," Curry said.

