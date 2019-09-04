Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of Oct. 7.

Residents should call city hall to sign up prior to the week of the pickup. Signups will be accepted starting Monday, Sept. 23, through Friday, Oct. 4.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, the pickup could take a few days.

Refrigerators or other items that use freon will be accepted if the freon has been professionally evacuated and tagged.

Call 479-876-1255, Opt. 1, to sign up or obtain more information.

General News on 09/04/2019