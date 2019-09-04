TOURNAMENTS --

Prostate Cancer Tournament -- 4-Person Scramble -- Sept. 14

This tournament benefits the Prostate Cancer Foundation with a goal this year of $10,000. The tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood golf courses. It is a four-person scramble format and open to men, women, members and nonmembers. The schedule will begin at 7 a.m. -- coffee and purchase of raffle tickets; 8 a.m. -- shotgun start; and 12:30 p.m. -- awards and lunch at Riordan Hall. Entry fee is $240 per team plus applicable green and cart fees, and includes a Team Blue Ribbon Package. There is also a "Sponsor A Tee Sign" for $100. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Rally in Pink -- 4-Person Scramble -- Oct. 1

The Rally in Pink tournament is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and is open to members and nonmembers. The location will be at Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood golf courses. The format is a four-person scramble, with the schedule as follows: 7 a.m. -- coffee; 8 a.m. -- shotgun start; awards and lunch after game play at Riordan Hall (lunch provided by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista). Raffles and 50/50 sold throughout the day (check or cash only). The event will consist of three divisions: women's, men's and mixed. The entry fee is $240 per team or $60 per player plus applicable green and cart fees and includes prizes, lunch and the Team Pink Ribbon Package. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office. This tournament is sponsored by Las Fajitas of Bella Vista and benefits the Mercy Breast Center.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble -- 4-Person Scramble -- Oct. 11

The 2019 Chamber Challenge Golf Scramble is a fun opportunity to engage with others in the community, promote your business and encourage economic development of the area through networking. This year's scramble supports our nonprofit partner Adult Day NWA. They provide social, recreational and educational activities for participants to maintain and enhance the quality of life for both the participant and the caregiver. Proceeds from all mulligan and tee blaster package sales will support this great nonprofit partner.

This four-person scramble will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Bella Vista Country Club located at 98 Clubhouse Drive. It is open to chamber members and nonmembers. The day begins at 7 a.m. -- check-in/breakfast; 8 a.m. -- shotgun start; 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. -- lunch available; and 2 p.m. -- awards. Chamber member team fee is $350 and chamber nonmember team fee is $450.

If you would like to join our wonderful list of sponsors, please contact Jessie Wagner at jwagner@greaterbentonville.com or 479-273-2841, To register your team, go to https://bit.ly/2NmKe2E.

Sports on 09/04/2019