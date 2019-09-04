Although she is still finishing her degree, Sarah Coffey has experience working with special-needs individuals which she is happy to bring to her aide position at Cooper Elementary School.

"Ever since I was 9 years old, I volunteered at Special Olympics, and that led me to teaching at ministries inside the church for adults and kids with special needs ever since then. I was a special education paraprofessional this past year at Bentonville High School as well," she said.

As an aide, Coffey works in several classrooms, sometimes one-on-one with students.

" I have always enjoyed reading and encouraging others to read more. Whether it looks like teaching a student to read or just reading a book with them, it is one of my favorite things, sparking conversations afterward that build a relationship with students."

She's happy with all ages but really enjoys the younger students. Elementary students are funny but are also interesting, she said.

She was born in Bettendorf, Iowa, and has been attending Ozark Christian College, studying counseling and psychology. She's finishing it online.

"I am not for sure where it will take me. Ideally, my goal is just to be an advocate for individuals with special needs and love on 'em, making everyone more aware of inclusion and what that looks like," she said.

When she's not at school, she and her husband like being outside, hiking, biking and -- in spite of her fear of heights -- climbing.

