Coffee with a Cop will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Village Baptist Church, located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about one another. All are invited for complimentary coffee and snacks.

The Bella Vista Police Department consists of 34 full-time officers, a dispatch center with 12 dispatchers, one animal control officer and three civilian support staff members. The service to the community is additionally supported by a K9 unit and six part-time bike patrol officers.

The Bella Vista Police Department is committed to providing professional service to the citizens of Bella Vista. It is dedicated to the principals of community policing and a continued partnership with the community to ensure safety.

Community on 09/04/2019