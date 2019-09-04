Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Black Bass Lake Trail located in Eureka Springs on Friday, Sept 6. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, Trail Boss, at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

Sophisticated Ladies

Learn how to tap dance on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 11:30 a.m., starting on Monday, Sept. 9, at Riordan Hall. To enroll or for more information, call Carol Roller at 479-876-1324.

Lovely Purchase Chapter

Lovely Purchase Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its next meeting beginning with social time at 9:30 a.m. and business meeting to follow at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at the First United Methodist Church, located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. For more information, call 479-876-2441.

BV Computer Club

The next Bella Vista Computer Club general meeting (BVCC) will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. You will have another opportunity to submit your computer-related questions to our "Panel of Experts: Q & A," with Woody Ogden of BVCC and Justin Sell of Bella Vista Computer Services. Club meetings are free and open to the public. Meetings are held in Room 1001 on the lower level of The Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista.

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times, and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic Sessions. Advance signup is required to attend classes.

Open House Help Clinic Sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon, the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center at The Highlands Crossings Center, Suite 208. The Help Clinics for September are Saturday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 18. The currently scheduled classes for September are "Computer Security for Regular People: Part 2," presented by Justin Sell, owner of Bella Vista Computer Services from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17; and "Using Windows 10," presented by Joel Ewing of BVCC from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 25.

BVCC also has a genealogy special interest group that will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Please check visit www.bvcomputerclub.org for the latest information regarding membership, detailed directions to meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of our Bits & Bytes newsletter.

BV Christian Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Women's Christian Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The featured speaker will be Dee Dee Matney from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. The guest speaker will be Julie Wikoff, presenting "There's Gotta be Something More." An all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For a breakfast reservation or information, call Glenda 479-876-5422 or e-mail djlong45@cox.net. The public is invited.

Iota Alpha Chapter

Iota Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the home of Shirley Sheets. She will be presenting a program. The service project for this month will be miscellaneous items for Cooper Elementary School. Social for the month will be a visit to Old Spanish Treasure Cave in Sulphur Springs, Thursday, Sept. 19, and lunch at noon at the Wooden Spoon in Gentry. Please contact Kay Nelson for additional information regarding the visit to the cave. For meeting information, call 479-855-7515.

BV Decorative Artists

The Bella Vista Decorative Artists will host its "Mad Hatter" Card and Game Party from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista. The fundraiser will include card and game tables to be reserved by individuals or groups for $12 per person. There will be theme baskets created by BVDA members to be raffled off, a store to sell members' artwork, door prizes, lunch and desserts. Please contact Pat Davis at 479-855-6319 or Marge Macedo at 479-531-1231 for table reservations before all the tables have been reserved. There is limited seating and walk-ins will not be permitted.

BV Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is conducting weekly fishing fly-tying classes from noon to 1:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 16, and continuing through March 2020, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Both introductory and advanced classes will be taught by master-tyers Gary Rowland and Ray Atkinson. Class members have an opportunity to learn a hobby which could last a lifetime and enjoy a great social atmosphere. The fly-tying will be for trout and panfish. There is no cost for the instruction for members (annual membership is $15). There are nominal costs for fly-tying materials: tool kits (including vises) are available for around $30, hooks are 10-cents each and other materials for tying are free. Stop in to a meeting anytime. All are welcome.

BV Photography Club

The club meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. Fall print show entries are due by Sept. 17. The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Bella Vista Country Club. Visitors are always welcome. For information, please email info@bellavistapc.org.

Different Strokes/Different Folks Support Group

The Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The remaining meeting dates/topics for 2019 are: Sept. 24: The Watchman Program -- if you, or a family member, have a history of atrial fibrillation and issues taking blood thinners, come hear about the Watchman, presented by Mercy Cardiology representatives, Tegan Bough, Watchman coordinator, and Michelle Vanhook, manager-client services/business development; Oct. 22: Caregiver and Brain Injury Survivor discussion groups; Nov. 26: Out to eat, location TBD. All stroke or traumatic brain injury survivors, their families, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ellen Creakbaum at 479-282-5457.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host a National Garden Club Standard Flower Show at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies, 1000 S.E. Eagle Way, in Bentonville on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The flower show, titled "Ozark Autumn Memories," is open free of charge to the public from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Outstanding examples of house and garden plants that thrive in Northwest Arkansas, as well as floral design exhibits, theme-decorated tables, nature and garden photography, and educational exhibits on native plants and space-efficient gardening will be featured. Everyone is invited to visit this show highlighting autumn beauty.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at the River Grill Restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, check the website at www.altrusa-bb.com

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood burning is welcome.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

BV Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

BV Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Artisan Alliance Club

The Artisan Alliance Club incorporates the Wishing Spring Gallery, Bella Vista Arts and Craft Fair and the newly established Clay Studio. The club's monthly board meeting is held at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Concordia. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to know more about the Art Club can go to www.artisanalliance.net, where there are also forms for joining the club.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. followed with a meeting. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. If you would like to have some fun and lots of support on your weight loss journey come join us.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Riordan Hall. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

BV Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come visit us from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting, and making new friends. We have refreshments and "Show and Tell" every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase one from the Old Bella Vista Food Trucks on site. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks this club meets to discuss a book that examines this question. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies too. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders going strong. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

Community on 09/04/2019