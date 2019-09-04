Monday St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge -- Third

St. Bernard's Round Robin Bridge Club games begin with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m., every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and held at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, St. Bernard's Church Campus, #1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join (membership to St. Bernard's is not a requirement) on a space available basis. Subs are also welcome with no pre-requisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callerman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 27 were: first, Mary Coppin; second, Connie Anderson; third, Linda Anderson; fourth, Lois Sprague. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 22 were: North/South -- first, Barbara Fielding and Barbara Francis; second, Robert Makela and Jeff Starr; third, Robert Gromatka and Daryl Pleggenkuhle. East/West -- first, Ray Lynch and Len Fettig; second, Martha Kolbe and Jo Bain; third, Joe Braun and Ron Smith.

Winners Aug. 27 were: North/South -- first, Diane and Joe Warren; second, Laura Batey and Marilyn Brown; third, Barbara Fielding and Barbara Francis. East/West -- first, Pauline Longstaff and Ray Lynch; second, Len Fettig and Dale Morrisett; third, Robert Gromatka and Mike Schomaker.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 20 were: first, Janet and Jim Callerman; second, Sadie Frerking and Melody Neukircher; third (tie), Rita and Dave Backer / Theresa Upchurch and Ivan Loyd ; fourth, Dotty and Chuck Seeley; fifth, Don Knapp and Glen Munstermann. Honorable Mention -- Al Hvidsten and Bill Schernikau

Winners Aug. 27 were: first, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; second, Sadie Frerkin and Stan Neukircher; third, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch. Honorable Mention -- Micky Spychala and Vivian Bray

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Aug. 20 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres Table 2 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Joan Lantz; second, Sheri Bone.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Aug. 28 were: Men -- first, John Ronck; second, Dan Rogers; third, Art Hamilton. Women -- first, Susie Pleggenkuhle; second, Lois Taylor; third, Marie Ryan.

Hosts for Sept. 4 will be Gary and Jackie Nelson. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome anytime. There are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Wednesday Night Double Deck Pinochle - Fourth

Winners Aug. 28 were: Table 1 -- first, Bill Schernikau; second, Alan Akey. Table 2 -- first, Sadie Frerking; second, Nelda Tommer.

Double Deck Pinochle is played the fourth Wednesday of every month starting at 6:30 p.m. in Riordan Hall. Next play day is Wednesday, Sept. 25. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Nelda Tommer at 479-295-9580.

Thursday St. Bernard's Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Aug. 22 were: Women -- first, Katie Scherz; second (tie), Fran Fish and Betty Launius. Honorable Mention -- Nancy Liebermann. Men -- first (tie), Ron Simmons and Alan Akey; third, Ken Gryzbowski. Honorable Mention -- Don Knapp

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Next game day is Thursday, Aug. 22. Everyone is welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Aug. 22 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Darlene Kuta; third, George Fellers. Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Aug. 22 were: first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton; third, Herb Ayres.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. Give it a try, everyone welcome. For more information, contact Art at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Rich Yunker; second, Dan Bloomer. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Roush. High Score: Rich Yunker. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Aug. 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Becki King.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 24 were: Blue Team (Tiebreaker 1-point win) -- Jerry Vnuk, Bud Brebner, Darlene Albers, Marj Shafer, Zona Dahl and Nancy Traynor. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Becki King, Ellie Roberts, Joyce Hansen and Marie Ryan.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience needed and no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

