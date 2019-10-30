The city of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Kingsdale complex parking lot, 2 Riordan Road.

There will be 100 trees and shrubs available until 3 p.m. or until they are gone. Trees and shrubs of various species -- including Pawnee pecan, Natchez crepe myrtle, pin oak, tulip, and burgundy hearts redbud -- will be given to Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill (one tree per household).

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call Bella Vista City Hall at 479-876-1255.

Community on 10/30/2019