Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista street workers, police officers and firefighters survey the scene of a sinkhole that opened up on Lancashire Boulevard between its intersections with Chelsea Road and Dogwood Drive last Wednesday. ARDOT workers refilled the hole and patched the pavement later that afternoon.

The ground opened up on Lancashire Boulevard, causing a potential safety hazard and traffic delays early last Wednesday morning.

Bella Vista Street Department workers examined the site while police directed traffic around the area. Traffic was down to one lane during the time the road was damaged.

Workers from ARDOT filled the hole and patched the pavement, allowing the road to reopen at 4 p.m.

ARDOT spokesperson Danny Straessle said that workers filled the hole with rip rap, or large stones.

"We filled the void with those large rocks," he explained.

The fill is backed up with concrete, he said.

"Residents shouldn't have any fear of crossing," he said.

Straessle said he believes this sinkhole has been forming for some time.

This bridge was built in 1969 and has had problems before, he said, and recent rains are believed to have washed out a great deal of additional material. With less material supporting the pavement, it became likely to collapse, he explained.

It's worth noting that this bridge is due for replacement during an upcoming planned project, with a contract expected to be issued in February 2020, he said.

General News on 10/30/2019