Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Moderator Kristie Talley listens as Carey Lingenfelter of Home Instead makes a point about communication between seniors and their adult children. They participated in a seminar organized by The Lighthouse Group NWA at Concordia Retirement Center last week. After the first of the year, the series will return with a new name.

Family communications can become more complex as people age, and a recent presentation by the Senior Truth Series focused on that issue. The Senior Truth Series, produced by The Lighthouse Group NWA, has been tackling issues related to aging and presenting seminars each month at Concordia Retirement Community.

Parents spend years advocating on behalf of their children, so switching gears and advocating on their own behalf can be difficult. A panel of communicators shared some tips for seniors.

While there are drawbacks to communicating via texts and emails -- John Shuler of Shuler Counseling emphasized the advantage of body language in conversation -- being open to new styles of communication can be helpful. It may be up to the parent to accept the preference of their children in order to keep lines of communication open.

Brandi Schneider of the Schmieding Center said sometimes texts and emails can help keep a larger group, for example, a group of siblings, up to date on issues affecting their parents. Rather than calling three or four individuals, one text can relay the information that is needed.

Emotions can interfere with the passage of information, Carey Lingenfelter of Home Instead said. People react to the emotion instead of the facts. A person can combat those emotions by staying "in the moment." Don't let yourself be influenced by your own preconceptions.

"It's a gift to be alive," Lingenfelter said. Appreciate the moment and the loved ones who share it. People change over time, so let go of the past and give them the benefit of the doubt.

Lingenfelter also recommended taking advantage of outside resources like the Schmieding Center or the local clergy. Although it can be difficult to ask for help, sometimes it is the right move.

It doesn't hurt to write things down, Shuler said. Try writing letters, even if you don't intend to send them.

Among the topics that can be sensitive for seniors is driving, Lingenfelter said. Asking a parent if they are still able to drive safely is a difficult conversation for both sides, but it's not the only one. Other difficult topics include sex and finances but many children feel it's important to understand their parents' point of view.

Schneider added end-of-life issues to the list. While it's uncomfortable for people on both ends of the conversation, it's something that should be discussed.

"Kids don't know what their parents want," she said.

It's all right for parents to establish boundaries, Schuler said, as long as the boundaries are reasonable. But seniors can't be resistant to changing roles. Parents may have to learn how to stop "talking at" their adult children so they can communicate better.

By keeping emotions in check and being flexible, seniors can learn to communicate with anyone, including their own children.

The Senior Truth Series won't return to Concordia this year, but two seminars will be presented at the Schmieding Center in Springdale in November and December. More information is available by calling 479 717-7710.

