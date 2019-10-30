Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Kingswood, Oct. 23 -- Low Team Net-Twosome

A-Flight: First -- Ralph Nimmer and Dennis Berg (62); Second (tie) -- Tony Pratt and Blind Draw/Jim Edgar and Bob Bumgardner (64)

B-Flight: First -- Bob Mierendorf and Randy Dietz (59); Second -- Joe Jayroe and Pat Ivers (61); Third -- Tom Kelley and Dale Zumbro (63)

C-Flight: First -- Doug Johnston and Jack McClellan (68); Second (tie) -- Jim Sours and Blind Draw/Wayne Saarela and Don Clark (70)

D-Flight: First (tie) -- Mike Robinson and Bob Dube/Larry Lee and Marvin Exline (70); Third -- Ben Solliday and Austin Miller (71)

Sports on 10/30/2019