After nine years and 13 carnivals, Keri Sallee is retiring as chairman of the Cooper Elementary PTO Carnival this year. Her youngest child is a fourth-grader at Cooper and will move on to middle school next year, she explained.

"Driving by Cooper and not dropping someone off will be weird," she said.

She started out in 2011. She agreed to help with the annual fundraiser and was promoted to chairwoman when other PTO members dropped out. She was handed three pieces of paper with some addresses to use. Now, she has a large green binder full of names, addresses and instructions for her replacement.

The Fall Carnival, sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization, gives students the chance to wear their Halloween costumes, collect candy and play games. This year there were about 20 booths, many manned by community groups and churches.

"We have a great bunch of partners," Sallee said.

The Bentonville High School Key Club was there, represented by cousins Johana and Perla Merlos.

There was also a hot dog meal and a silent auction.

Each classroom teacher contributed a basket for the silent auction. Often the baskets were filled by parents with ties to local businesses. This year the auction was online, so parents and friends could bid on the baskets even if they couldn't make it to the carnival.

PTO member Deon Gulbransen said most of the profits from the Carnival will be spent on grants to individual teachers who ask for classroom equipment and supplies.

The PTO will pay for all the books Cooper Elementary needs for the annual "One District One Book" project, PTO president Tia Glover said. Every student at Cooper and at other elementary schools district-wide read the same book each winter. The cost to the PTO is about $2,500.

The carnival fundraising goal was $5,500 to $8,000.

