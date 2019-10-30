About halfway through the voting period, one-third of the votes have been returned in the current assessment election for members of the Bella Vista POA. Board members heard the number at last week's board of directors meeting. COO Tom Judson said he believes the number of returned votes was higher this year than at the same point in the last assessment election, but he can't be sure because he hasn't seen the records for 2016.

According to the POA governing documents, assessment increases must be approved by the general membership and that hasn't happened since 2001. In 2016, an election was held to increase the assessment and, although the quorum was reached -- 50% of votes must be cast to meet the quorum -- the increase did not pass. An assessment increase requires 51% of the votes to be in favor and, during that last election 50.8% of votes were in favor of an increase of $9 for improved lots and 50.03% were in favor of a three-dollar increase for unimproved lots. There were two separate questions on that ballot.

This year, there is only one question approving both a $13 increase for improved lots and a $2 increase for unimproved lots. The votes will be counted and the results announced at a membership meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Riordan Hall.

Judson said that 303 volunteers placed 17,200 calls reminding members to vote, more than in 2016.

Judson also updated the board on the stump dumps and reminded them that the POA has a good relationship with the ADEQ, the agency overseeing site of an underground fire on Trafalgar Road and the closing of the stump dump in the Highlands. Both are slow processes, he said.

The ADEQ did approve the footprint of the Highlands project and the geosynthetic liner has been ordered.

Attorney Doug McCash, answering a question from board member Teah Bidwell said the lawsuits that will determine who is helping to pay the expenses of extinguishing the fire is also a very slow process.

Some estimates are back relating to damage from two flooding events in October. The golf courses have all reopened with the exception of the front nine holes at Scotsdale. At Kingswood, bunker sand, rails for the bridges and some cart path overlay will cost about $16,00. At the Country Club, bunker sand and a more serious cart path issue will cost about $42,000. At Scotsdale, not all the expenses have been estimated. The approaches to two bridges were damaged when the creek changed course and Golf Maintenance Director Keith Ihms said he's not sure how much those repairs will cost. Cart path overlay and irrigation repairs will cost $74,000.

With some expenses at Dogwood and the golf maintenance building, the cost of the October floods will be at least $147,000 for the golf courses.

The nine-hole Berksdale course was closed before the October floods and Golf Operations Director Darryl Muldoon told the Joint Advisory Committee on Golf that the cost of reopening the nine holes includes fencing needed to reroute the cart path in order to bypass a damaged bridge. He is still working on getting an estimate for the price of the fencing. Eventually, the committee will make a recommendation about the fate of Berksdale to the board.

A segment of each board meeting celebrates POA employees who have excelled. After recognizing Lisa Papin, sales catering manager who has earned five-star reviews and Kim Graves of the human resources department, who volunteered to take on a sick coworkers tasks, the board recognized their one and only employee, COO Tom Judson. Attorney Doug McCash made the presentation, explaining that Judson recently earned a large scale management certification from the Community Association Institute.

The Community Association Institute is a trade association for people who manage homeowners and condominium associations. McCash said Judson is one of only 70 people in the United States to have earned the designation. After taking a series of classes and earning certification as a certified manager of community associations and professional community association manager, he took a final workshop and wrote and published several articles in the trade publication, "Common Grounds," for the final certification.

