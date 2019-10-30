While the first mast is in place, the Kingsland Road and U.S. Highway 71 traffic signal remains stalled with revised plans in the work.

During the Monday, Oct. 21 city council work session, Mayor Peter Christie explained that the fiber optic lines that have held up placement of a second mast on the west side of the highway have permits to be in the very specific space they occupy rather than a broad easement.

"The bottom line is unless the state tells them to move, they're not going to move," he said.

A solution proposed by state authorities would place the second mast on the east side, near the first one, with one bundle of lights facing north and the other facing south, he said. The masts will require a guardrail, he added.

Crafton Tull is finishing the design for this revision and will submit it for state approval, Christie said, after which the project can go to bid.

