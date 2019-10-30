Annual Open House

We thank everyone who helped make our open house for the museum and the grand opening for our Settler's Cabin such a special event. Mayor Christie and all of our special guests were welcomed, with Chef Dave Martens serving chili and johnnycakes from our open pit fire behind the cabin. We also enjoyed Southern Styles' musical entertainment inside the museum, and we appreciate those local merchants who provided door prizes for the event. If you missed it all, we hope you can stop by for a visit any time Wednesday through Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Civil War Roundtable

The next Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, with Matt Mulheran speaking on the Battle of Prairie Grove, the last major engagement in northwest Arkansas. For the past year, Mulheran has served as the Park Interpreter at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, interpreting the effects of the Civil War on the people of northwest Arkansas. Prior to joining Arkansas State Parks, Mulheran studied geology and military history at the University of Arkansas and completed three seasons with the National Park Service. We hope you can join us. Admission is free.

Gift Shop

We have new merchandise featuring the Settler's Cabin now available in our gift shop, along with other Bella Vista souvenirs that are perfect for gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Please check them out!

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website is www.bellavistamuseum.org.

Community on 10/30/2019