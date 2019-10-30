Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Structural repairs were completed on Highland Road last week and the road is expected to be paved by a contractor.

The road, which washed out during a Sunday, Oct. 6 rain storm, required extensive dirtwork and a culvert replacement to be reopened. Paving still remains, and city communications manager Cassi Lapp said that will be handled by a contractor.

Repair costs have been estimated at $15,000, and under an emergency declaration issued by Benton County Judge Barry Moehring Oct. 10, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management may reimburse the county and cities for 35 percent of repair costs.

Work is also expected to be underway to repair a washout at Metfield and Carroll Drives, Lapp said.

In addition to repairing the washouts, workers will replace two rusted pipes beneath the road, she said.

