TOURNAMENTS --

Fourth Annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament -- Lone Soldier -- Nov. 11

The Veterans Day Golf Tournament is open to members and non-members and scheduled for play Monday, Nov. 11, at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood courses. The day begins with an 8 a.m. shotgun start and ends at 3:30 p.m. with lunch and awards. The entry fee is $240 per team, plus applicable green and cart fees. This also includes drinks on the course, lunch after play, flight prizes and the emergency ration team package. The emergency rations package includes (one per player) the following: mulligan; automatic one-putt once you are on the green; move up on tee box and automatic relief from hazards, bunker or water.

Sign up to be a hole sponsor. For $100, your name or company logo will be put on a sign out on the golf course or tee box. Or, simply donate. Contact the Golf Division at 479-855-5070 for more information. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA pro shops or the Golf Division office.

Recognize a veteran by purchasing a memory card for $50 to be placed in the Memory Garden around the first tee.

Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 4, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Sports on 10/30/2019