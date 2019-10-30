The Bella Vista City Council took an in-depth look at proposed ballot items that could be on the ballot during the March 3, 2020, primary election.

The two questions listed in the ordinance include fire improvement bonds, at a maximum amount of $5.5 million, to finance the razing and replacing of Fire Station 3 and the construction of a new fire department training facility, as well as public safety bonds, at a maximum amount of $18.8 million, to finance a new public safety building -- which includes space for police, dispatch and a court facility.

The proposed bonds are to be secured by a 1% sales tax.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley explained that if either or both items are approved, it will be a 1% sales tax, but it will last longer if both are approved because it is in place to provide debt service and will continue until that debt is paid off.

During the work session, there were some questions about the merging of the rebuilt Fire Station 3 and the fire training facility.

Ryan Bowman with Friday, Eldredge & Clark, the legal firm the city has hired for bond counsel, said that it's fairly typical to include similar uses as single ballot items, though the city may legally split them into different questions. By contrast, he said, the public safety building and fire issues may not be combined because they are different uses.

"It never came to my attention there would be a need to separate the two fire issues," he explained.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said that, while she had initial concerns about having both projects on the same ballot item -- particularly about losing both because some residents may only want one or the other -- she was in favor of having both on the ballot together after listening to fire chief Steve Sims explain the importance of the proposed training facility.

Sims explained that the training facility provides several benefits beyond the Insurance Safety Office (ISO) rating that is often brought up.

Each firefighter requires 18 hours of annual structure fire training, he said, and there's annual driver training -- both of which will be vastly improved by this facility.

The proposed facility includes a building for firefighting drills, training classrooms and a concrete driving pad.

Currently, he said, firefighters do their driving training on parking lots in town, which may result in the parking lots needing repairs after the fact.

Tower training is in Springdale or other cities with proper facilities, he said, and that presents a safety issue because it takes firefighters and equipment well out of the city.

Another benefit is that it provides an additional unmanned fire station where equipment can be placed, providing better coverage for the area, he explained.

After its first reading during the Monday, Oct. 28, regular meeting, this will go on for a second reading during the council's Nov. 18 regular meeting.

Bowman said that, if the council wanted to change anything, he could draft a new version of the ordinance, but a consensus among the council was that the ordinance was good to go on to second reading.

Councilmember John Flynn said he was alright with the ordinance as written.

"I think the best ideas are the ones that have been presented tonight.," he said.

The council also approved resolutions approving the reappointment of Chris Estill to the Board of Zoning Adjustments, approving amounts of liens against properties for grass cutting expenses, amending rules for calling special meetings, accepting grants from the Walton Family Foundation to cover storm cleanup on the trails and to cover two proposed Razorback Greenway extensions into the city, and accepting a financial audit report.

