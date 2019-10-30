Save your gently-used children's or adult-size coats, or purchase a new one, to donate to the Community Involvement's Joint Advisory Committee Coat Drive until Nov. 2.

JAC is accepting coats in sizes for toddlers to adults. All coats must be in new or very-good, freshly laundered condition. Those who need coats will be able to come into the "shop" and choose a coat. Coats that remain will be distributed to area schools Nov. 18-25.

Coats may be dropped off at these Bella Vista locations:

• POA recreation centers;

• POA pro shops;

• Allen's Foods;

• Cooper Elementary;

• ARVEST (Town Center, Highlands and Sugar Creek);

• Lakepoint Restaurant; and

• The Skeleton House (20 Sandridge Drive).

People needing coats may shop in the free coat store at the old Country Club pro shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 17.

