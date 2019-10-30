The annual Christmas Bazaar is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Riordan Hall.

Cathy Wilmoth, Riordan Hall facility manager, said this is an excellent venue for Bella Vistans to do their Christmas shopping.

"There are over 50 vendors," she said, noting they'll be spread through the entire facility, with some even outside the front door.

Filling out the whole building makes a better experience by way of a bigger shopping area, she said.

Local vendors and crafters will have a wide array of goods, including handmade soaps, fudge, wood crafts, greeting cards, signed books from local authors, homemade breads, leather items, doll and dollhouse-related items, jewelry, paintings, leather goods and ornaments.

"I really, really work hard on making sure that I have a lot of options for the shoppers," she said.

One side room will also feature specialty drinks, including mimosas, coffee and Bloody Marys on special at $3 -- this was in the bazaar last year and it went over well and helped improve the festive atmosphere, she said.

The bazaar should go smoothly regardless of the weather, she said.

"It's an indoor craft fair, so it's good rain or shine," she said.

General News on 10/30/2019