The Bella Vista Arts Council is pleased to honor Carol Carlson as the November 2019 Artist of the Month.

Carlson will be honored at a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive in Bella Vista.

Carlson is a lifelong artist who began her creative journey at the age of 16 at the Chicago Art Institute. She was an early adopter in the field of graphic arts software with many award-winning designs throughout her corporate career. After 30 years in corporate graphic design, Carlson and her husband relocated to Northwest Arkansas.

Carlson's artistic passion was reignited through local classes and as a volunteer guide at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Her first acrylic painting at Northwest Arkansas Community College was selected for the President's Advisory Council on Art (PACA) award. It is installed in the school's permanent collection.

Carlson is a painter in the mediums of acrylic, pastels and watercolor. Since moving to Bella Vista, the beauty of the Ozarks has influenced her work.

Her latest exhibition is called "B'Ville Neon." It is an exhibition of multilayered prints depicting Bentonville neon artworks. Carlson uses a multistage process that results in a 4-6 layered lino-cut print, an early 20th century style of printmaking. Carlson will demonstrate the stages of her printmaking methods during the reception and prints will be available for sale.

The exhibit will also include examples of work throughout her career, as a study of old and new. Carlson can be contacted by email at carlsondsn@aol.com.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public. Three volunteers serve on our selection committee -- Sara Parnell, Sara Bainbridge, and Margaret Correll. The committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact the Art Council through the email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

