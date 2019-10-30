St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge

St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge Club games begin with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement) on a space-available basis. Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Oct. 22 were: first, Wanda Patzer; second, Teri Wey; third, Connie Anderson; fourth, Gail Knudsen. Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mike's. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Oct. 22 were: First-place team (2-1) -- Julie Hansen, Richard Meyer and Roy Knafla. Second-place team -- Art Hamilton, Marj Shafer, Connie Knafla and Oscar Hansen. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Oct. 22 were for: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marj Shafer. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Art Hamilton.

Samba -- Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Sheri Bone.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 22 were: first, Ginny Swinney and Nancy Veach; second, Al Akey and Stan Neukircher; third, Dave and Rita Backer; fourth, Jim and Gloria Behrendt. Honorable mention -- Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Oct. 23 were: Men -- first, John Ronck; second, Ed Downey; third, Dick Patzer. Women -- first, Jackie Nelson; second, Lois Taylor; third, Linda Rogers.

Hosts for Oct. 30 will be Gary and Jackie Nelson. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation. A sign-up sheet will be used to approximate numbers intended to play the next week(s) to assure there is enough for at least three tables of four. In the event you need to cancel, contact Marie Ryan at 479-657-5860 or email her at ryan@att.net.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Oct. 23 were: first, Donna Meyer; second, Wilda Werner ; third, Sue Kelley.

Group arrives at 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Thursday at Papa Mike's. No sign-up is necessary and the group is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net for more information.

St. Bernard Games and Goodies

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 17 were: Table 1 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Linda Ervin. Table 2 -- first, ; second, . Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Oct. 18 were: Table 1 -- first, Becki King; second, Darlene Albers. Table 2 -- first, Norma Miller; second, Marie Ryan. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. More players needed, come enjoy a fun game of cards. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 19 were: Red Team (wins by 2 points) -- Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Bud Brebner, Zona Dahl and Joyce Hansen. Blue Team -- Jerry Vnuk, Chuck Hurl, Virgie Riedl, Gene Riedl and Darlene Albers.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Any new players can come at this time to get a quick lesson on how to play. Everyone is welcome. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise and it's great fun. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 10/30/2019