Bella Vista mystery writer Gail Cowdin has just released her third detective novel, Dark Deceptions: A Quay Thompson Novel, and she's kicking off the release with a series of book signings in the area and her home state, Minnesota.

The first two books took place in Minnesota, she said, following Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Detective Quay Thompson and his partner, Samantha Atwood -- but the newest entry brings the pair down to Arkansas, where they begin a working honeymoon after the story is kicked off in the middle of their marriage.

Cowdin’s upcoming signings include: Gravette Public Library, 119 Main St SE, Gravette, Thursday, Nov. 7, 7-9 p.m. Book Talk and signing with refreshments Grumpy’s Peace Love Coffee, 112 1st Ave NE, Gravette, Saturday, Nov. 9, 9-11 a.m. Signings Panache Spalon, in Highlands Crossings at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. Signings with refreshments Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Dr, Bella Vista, Nov. 20, 1-3 p.m.

Cowdin said readers have told her they enjoyed watching a romance build between the two characters, so she leaned into it some for this entry -- though it wasn't really something she planned to write.

The first two books -- Deception and Redemption and The Final Deception -- were going to be the entire series.

"I thought I was done," she said with a chuckle.

But a phone call from Gravette Public Library manager Karen Benson got Cowdin to change her mind.

Benson proposed a library fundraiser, she said, in which the library auctioned off the naming rights to a human character and a cat in the upcoming novel -- which didn't even have an outline at the time.

"I had no idea what I was going to do," she said.

She ultimately decided to move the story to her new home, with an adventure covering familiar landmarks in Bella Vista and Gravette, where they'll meet auction winner Larry Jones' wife, Gravette resident Dr. Nancy Jones, as well as a playful, one-eyed kitten named Spelunker, created by Bella Vistan Pam Page.

Cowdin said her stories tend to feature current events in part to keep them more grounded and help them feel more real, as well as to explore issues readers may be interested in. The first entry, written in the early 2000s, focused on stem cell research and the controversy surrounding it, while the second one looked at CRISPR -- a gene editing system that was in the news a few years ago.

This one will focus on a more local issue, between a mining company and protesters who don't want a mining operation to pollute the pristine boundary waters just outside Gravette, she explained. Researching for the story, Cowdin explained that she spoke with a representative from a mining company as well as protesters.

"There's a twist at the end, it's not just mining," she said.

