Oct. 25

s Laureate Alpha Mu will host the annual Fall Tea/Lunch for all Bella Vista Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi, beginning with registration at 12:30 p.m., followed by the tea at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Highland Christian Church.

Oct. 27

s Trunk or Treat will be held at Highlands Church, 371 Glasgow Road, Bella Vista, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27. Costumes are encouraged.

s The Bella Vista Historical Museum will host its annual Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, which will include the grand opening of the historic Settler's Cabin. Free food indoors and outdoors, and door prizes available. The instrumental musical group Southern Strings will be performing at 2:30 p.m. inside the museum. Admission is free to all the afternoon events.

Oct. 28

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Monty Hackler will be calling. For additional information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note: There is no dance on Monday, Nov. 4.

Oct. 30

s The Bella Vista Television Association Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the TV studio located in the Highlands Crossing, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd, Suite 203, in Bella Vista.

Oct. 31

s "It's Fall Y'all" family fun festival will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in McKay Hall. Enjoy games, raffle door prizes, candy, food and drinks for the whole family.

s The Bella Vista Lutheran Church will hold a Trunk and Treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 31. There will be inflatables, horseback rides, popcorn, hot chocolate and candy. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors at the Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd.

Nov. 2

s "Home for the Holidays" annual holiday bazaar will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, with crafts, raffles, baked goods and Bazaar Cafe.

Nov. 9

s The annual Christmas Bazaar at Riordan Hall is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This bazaar hosts vendors near and far and makes a wonderful venue to find that perfect gift for that perfect someone on your holiday shopping list.

