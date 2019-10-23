Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Third-grader Veda Ritchie who has cerebral palsy uses an AAC device to communicate. She controls her device by moving her head to bring up groups of icons on the screen that is attached to her wheelchair. She can also spell words by indicating letters on the screen.

Some Cooper students spend a lot of time with their iPad handy, but they're not playing games. For some Cooper kids, an AAC or augmentative and alternative communication device is a daily tool.

"We call it their talkers," Amanda Pullen, a speech-language pathologist, explained.

For some students, their talkers really really are iPads with special programming. They are set up in guided access mode, so they can only be used for communication.

When a therapist matches a student with a talker, there are several things that have to be considered. The school uses the SETT Framework, according to Brie Norton, a speech-language pathologist for the school district.

The SETT Framework considers the students' abilities and needs, the learning environment they are in, the tasks that are essential for the students to succeed and the tools that are available.

One of the first considerations is access, Norton said. Not all students can use a keyboard to access their devices.

"It's not as easy as pointing a finger," she said.

At Cooper, one student has an eye gauge -- his device will respond to the image he looks at. Another student uses her head to move a switch that controls the AAC.

Some students can use a keyboard to type words that the device will "say" out loud.

Some trial and error are involved, Norton said. The district can provide an iPad temporarily to see if it will work for a student. Of course, there's training for the students and all of their communication partners -- including teachers and parents.

Even the other students get some education about the device, Pullen said.

"We want to let people know that it's not just an iPad, it's their voice," she said. Even if the district is loaning the device, students will be able to take it home and communicate there as well.

Once they find the best device, Norton and the district social workers can often find a way to help parents pay for the device. Often it's Medicaid that pays, although, sometimes, private insurance will help.

There are still students who use low-tech devices, Pullen said. Those have been around for a long time and include flipbooks with laminated pages. As the child gets older and adds vocabulary, he may transition to a high-tech device.

"We try to get students a system that will work as they get older," she said.

That's especially important for students with limited financial support, Norton said. The state agency that helps residents get assistive technology devices limits the number of devices they will fund, so adults may be unable to update their devices.

As people become more familiar with technology, there may be more AAC devices around, Norton said. Some people who can speak but aren't easily understood may choose to use a device to make communication easier.

There are also more young students identified who will benefit from AAC.

October is AAC Awareness month, Pullen said. It's a good time to remind people that not everyone communicates in the same way.

