The board of directors' work session for the POA was all about updates on Thursday. The board heard about ongoing projects and issues.

First, General Manager Tom Judson told them about two stump dumps.

There was some erosion at the site of the Trafalgar Road fire after the heavy rains earlier this month, he said. The POA operated a stump dump at that site that closed in 2016. An underground fire was discovered in July of 2018 and was eventually extinguished in June 2019. The POA has been working to restore the area. The consulting company that helped put out the fire, ERM, has been working with POA staff on the restoration, and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality was expected to visit the site as well.

The Highlands Stump Dump, which was closed after the fire on Trafalgar was discovered, is still in the process of being permanently closed. The ADEQ approved the "footprint" of the site and the geosynthetic liner has been ordered for the seven-acre site. The POA expects the liner to arrive before the end of the year.

The heavy rains were also responsible for damage at several POA facilities, Judson said. The dog park at Loch Lomond has been closed indefinitely. The small dog area may have to be relocated, Judson said.

The boat ramp at Stoneykirk is also closed and will need work to be reopened.

The golf courses also had some damage, and cart paths at the Country Club and Scotsdale need work. The other courses were reopened once the debris was collected.

Scotsdale is worse, board member David Whelchel, a professional golf course architect, said. There, cart paths leading up to two different bridges were washed out exposing irrigation pipes. Parts of the path will have to be completely rebuilt, he said. The back half of the course is open, but the front nine holes will remain closed.

The damage at the Country Club is on the cart path near the tunnel that goes under Lancashire Road. A temporary fix has been developed that will make the path safe for golfers. Eventually, more work will be needed.

Judson said he hopes to have estimates for the cost of all the flood damage for the next board meeting. Since the projects are all within a flood plain, they are not covered by insurance.

Board member Teah Bidwell, who was participating via video link, said a member asked her if the POA can recoup the expense of flood damage from the cities that have built in the Sugar Creek Watershed. Judson cited the flood study of 2018. The urbanization in Bentonville and Centerton did change the watershed, but it would be difficult to assign blame, he said. When the study was released, the board considered the possibility of legal action but decided against it.

"There's no way we can win that," Whelchel said, adding that it would be an expensive lawsuit. "They haven't controlled development in those areas and it really hurt us."

Finally, Judson provided an election update. The election gives members the chance to approve or deny an assessment increase. Judson spoke at 55 different meetings, he said, with more than 1,500 participants. At the work session, he said 16 percent of the vote was in and that probably didn't include any paper ballots since there hadn't been time for paper ballots to get to the firm that is running the election. Members choose to vote online or through the mail. The online voting site lists the number of votes in, but not which way the vote was cast. No one associated with the POA will know the outcome of the election until it ends on Nov. 19.

General News on 10/23/2019