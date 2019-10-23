Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bosco is a 1-year-old male. Shelter staff said he's a very sweet cat but would do best as the only cat in a single-person home. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bosco is a 1-year-old male. Shelter staff said he's a very sweet cat but would do best as the only cat in a single-person home. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bosco is a 1-year-old male. Shelter staff said he's a very sweet cat but would do best as the only cat in a single-person home. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bosco is a 1-year-old male. Shelter staff said he's a very sweet cat but would do best as the only cat in a single-person home. To adopt any of the dogs or cats at the shelter, visit 32 Bella Vista Way or call 479-855-6020.

General News on 10/23/2019