Nancy Lou Cramm

Nancy Lou Cramm, age 78, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie, Missouri. She was born May 26, 1941, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, a daughter of the late James Floyd and Margaret Ellen (Whitmer) Morgan.

On March 24, 1967, in Miami, Oklahoma, she was united in marriage to Charles Robert Cramm. Nancy spent several years caring for her soulmate until his passing on February 15, 2017.

Nancy worked as an accountant for many years until her retirement.

She is survived by her sisters, Linda Bagwell, Mary Morgan and Betty Morgan, all of Arkansas; her sister-in-law, Lucy Greig of Versailles, Missouri; brother-in-law, Kenny Hayes of Rolla, Missouri, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her beloved dogs, Dino and Shawn.

There are no services planned at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.

Dale M. Dolan

Dale M. Dolan, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

He was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Chicago, Ill., to Eva and Terrance Dolan. He married Judy in July 1965 in Milwaukee Wis. He served in the U.S. Army as a radar repair technician. After running a business for 43 years, they retired to Bella Vista for the past 13 years. He had a passion for fishing and collecting antiques and was involved in the Knights of Columbus and a member of the St. Bernard Men's Club.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; daughter, Michelle; son, Sean; brother, Terrance Dolan; and sister, Marie Nelson (Dolan).

Services were held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, Ark., at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, with a celebration mass and luncheon.

Arrangements were by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 S.E. First Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Dorothy B. Fritz

Dorothy B. Fritz, 91, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Oct. 13, 2019.

She was born Oct. 2, 1928, in Kansas City, Kan.

Graveside services to be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Bella Vista Memorial Gardens, Bella Vista. See www.kansascity.com for full obit.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Janet Rae Guesno

Janet Rae Guesno, 71, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., to William and Loretta Baker. She attended Long Beach City College where she met her husband of 51 years, Randell Guesno. They moved to Arkansas three years ago to be near her youngest grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dennis Cary Hodge

Dennis Cary Hodge, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after a long battle with Myasthenia Gravis.

He worked for Interstate Brands (Wonder Bread) in California for 40 years, retiring as an account executive in 2002. He was one of the founding members of the Donut-Gang car club in Bella Vista. He was a lifelong member of the NRA and occupied much of this time collecting antique guns.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Hodge; sons, Darryl and Dwayne; daughter-in-law, Michelle; and two step-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Bella Vista Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of American, www.myasthenia.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mary E. Kerley

Mary E. Kerley, 90, of Leawood, Kan., previously from Bella Vista, Ark., and Peck, Kan., died Monday, Oct.14, 2019.

She was a Bella Vista resident for over 30 years with many fond memories of the Village, including a hole in one. Besides golf, crafts, sewing and entertaining, she enjoyed helping others and was honored in 2018 for delivering Meals on Wheels for 30 years. She was an active member of the Bella Vista Church of Christ.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Marlin Kerley, last December.

She is survived by her two sons, David Kerley (Dana) of Mulvane, Kan., and Ed Kerley (Suzanne) of Leawood; and two grandchildren.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Council Hill Cemetery, Peck, Kan.

The family requests no flowers. Donations may be sent in memory to Rockhurst High School Hurtado Scholars, 9301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Condolences may be left at www.wsmortuary.com.

Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater, Kan., is in charge of arrangements.

Albert Richard Ledin

Albert "Bud" Richard Ledin, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, after a short illness.

He attended St. Claire's grammar school and De La Salle Catholic High School in Chicago, and St. Mary's College in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Navy with duty in the European, Mediterranean and Pacific theaters. After his naval service, he worked for the Willett Company for over 42 years. During this time, he and his first wife Glenda (deceased) raised five children. He enjoyed all sports, including hunting and racing motorcycles. In 1990 he moved to Bella Vista and met Marlys. They were wed in 1992 at Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs. They enjoyed traveling and golf. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Chris and Joe.

He is survived by wife, Marlys; son, Steve; and daughters, Cathy and Kara; and 10 grandchildren.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Bernard Catholic Church, followed by a luncheon for all attendees. Interment services will be held at Highlands Church columbarium at 3 p.m. for immediate family and close friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

Emily Rose Martin

Emily Rose Martin, 17, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019,

She was born July 17, 2002, in Harrison, Ark., to Colleen Mercer and Matt Martin.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Terry Mercer and Frieda Minetta.

She is survived by her parents; sister, Daytona Martin; bonus dad, Kenny Butts; and paternal grandparents.

A memorial service was held at First Baptist Church Bentonville at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the worship center. There will be no visitation or burial.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory.

