Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Zack Story works on installing a heat pump that was donated to a local family by Armor Heat and Air. Positively Bella Vista was asked to screen applicants and chose the lucky family.

When 6-year-old Kenzie Scott ate breakfast in her home last week, she wrapped herself up in a blanket. But that was the last time she needed an extra layer to keep warm inside her kitchen. Later that same day, a brand new heat pump was being installed, thanks to a local business and a Facebook group.

Leslie Etz, office manager of Armor Heat and Air, knew about the Facebook group Positively Bella Vista. She enjoyed reading about the volunteer work the members of the group do and she knew her company could help.

"They wanted to give back to the community, but they didn't have a vehicle to do that," Chris Taylor of Positively Bella Vista explained. When Taylor and Etz started working together, a plan to help a family was formed.

The Positively Bella Vista group set up a selection committee and sent the word out over Facebook that a family in Bella Vista would receive a heat and air system for its home. There were only a few requirements, Karen Schmelter, a member of the selection committee said. First, the family had to own the home and have been in Bella Vista for five years. And, it had to convince the committee that it planned to remain in the home. The committee heard from about 16 families and narrowed the list down to six. Then committee member Chris Taylor did some site visits.

Meanwhile, the Scott family had not had heat or central air since last January. The family made it through the end of the winter with a wood-burning fireplace and some space heaters. With three kids in the home and a fourth on the way, they were very careful with the space heaters, Nick Scott said. Over the summer, they made do with a couple of window air conditioning units.

Jessica Scott saw the announcement on the Facebook page and immediately emailed about their needs. A few of their friends who were aware of the family's issues emailed as well.

They were the only family that others were emailing about, committee member Kathy Griffin said. The committee was getting spontaneous recommendations from the Scotts' neighbors.

Rheem, the heat pump manufacturer, donated the unit, Etz said.

"All we had to do was ask," she said.

The unit is valued at about $5,000. Armor donated the labor and materials to install it and provided a maintenance agreement. The city of Bella Vista donated the cost of the permit.

"It's a significant donation," Taylor said. "It may not happen again, but we have so many amazing businesses...."

When the Facebook group started in 2016, it was in response to some of the negative comments on other pages that seemed to represent the community. As the group grew, someone suggested a project. A neighbor had been cited for uncut grass, but he wasn't able to do the work. A couple of members of the new group immediately volunteered to help and the PBV Volunteer Patrol got its start.

The Volunteer Patrol is a loosely organized group within the Facebook group. Members usually get together about twice a month and concentrate on small projects like lawn mowing and leaf blowing, Taylor said. A few larger projects came up, like cutting, stacking and giving away firewood last fall. Later, a woman called to donate a wheelchair ramp. She no longer had a use for it but didn't know how to make sure it went to someone who needed it. Positively Bella Vista took that project on too. It found a home for the ramp and then installed it.

The group recently celebrated reaching 6,000 members, Taylor said. He's expecting a busy fall of leaf blowing and power washing, but he's ready to help with larger projects too.

"We love being the catalyst for people who want to do things for the community," Taylor said.

General News on 10/23/2019