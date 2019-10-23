Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Costumed dancers with Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas perform a traditional Mexican dance as library attendees watch and, in one case, join in, during a special storytime event to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Bella Vista Public Library.

Kids gathered at the Bella Vista Public Library for a storytime session to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month Saturday, Oct. 13.

Special reader Yolanda Zamora came to speak about Mexican culture and read to children during an English-Spanish reading session.

Kids also got to listen to music, eat fresh-spun cotton candy, and make a pinata pinwheel and maracas, beat on a pinata and watch a traditional Mexican dance performed in elaborate, colorful costumes.

Zamora added that she appreciated sponsors who provided some supplies for the event, including S&O Trucking, Mendez Trucking, La Mangonada and Simply Divine.

While she grew up in Arkansas, her family preserved a lot of Mexican culture during her upbringing, Zamora explained. They were Catholic and very big on tradition, she said.

A great deal of Mexican tradition is focused on family, she explained, with holidays like el Dia del Nino celebrating children and Dia de Muertos celebrating and remembering deceased family members.

"We're very big on family," she said.

One family in attendance included Jennifer Cosmas with two kids, Claire Cosmas, 6, and Kate Cosmas, 3.

"It was very exciting," Jennifer Cosmas said.

The food, crafts, stories and dancers were excellent, she said, and having that much to do at a single event made for a great afternoon.

"There was a lot of variety," she said.

Claire Cosmas said her favorite part was the art in the books that everyone read together.

