The Bella Vista City Council discussed an ordinance calling for a special election on the question of issuing bonds to finance municipal projects, secured by a 1% sales tax.

The two questions listed in the ordinance include fire improvement bonds, at a maximum amount of $5.5 million, to finance the razing and replacing of Fire Station 3 and the construction of a new fire department training facility, as well as public safety bonds, at a maximum amount of $18.8 million, to finance a new public safety building -- which includes space for police, dispatch and a court facility.

Ryan Bowman with Friday, Eldredge & Clark, the legal firm the city has hired for bond counsel, said that the council needs to approve an ordinance and file it with the county clerk at least 70 days prior to the election day, meaning it should be in by the December regular meeting at the latest to get these two questions on the March 3, 2020, primary ballot.

While the ballot questions are split into police and fire, he explained, the tax will be 1% if either is approved, but it will only last as long as it needs to in order to cover whatever expenses are incurred.

Mayor Peter Christie said that the tax will not enter city coffers and every penny of the proposed penny sales tax will go to cover the bonds.

"Just to emphasize, when the tax is collected, the city does not see those dollars," he said.

Councilmember Linda Lloyd said she's concerned about including the new Fire Station 3 and training facility as a single ballot item. Because some people may be in favor of one but not the other. It could tip the scales, she said.

"I understand that we need a fire training center, but I have deep reservations," she said, citing concerns about noise and using or acquiring the POA land that has been chosen for the training facility.

Bowman said that, typically, similar uses -- like police or fire -- are included as single questions. More options can cause voter confusion, he said.

But it's extremely important that the city officials are behind this election entirely, he said, because voters will be less inclined to vote for it if the officials seem to have mixed opinions.

Bowman said that with further discussion, the council may wish to change the ordinance that is written, but it needs to be done extremely carefully because the ordinance includes the exact verbiage that will go on the ballot.

Any changes, he said, should be introduced as a new ordinance on first reading again -- and by December, the council should have something it's ready to vote on.

The council also discussed grant funds from the Walton Family Foundation for Razorback Greenway extensions and trail storm cleanup, waste disposal rates and revised rules for calling special city council meetings.

General News on 10/23/2019