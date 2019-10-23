BV Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society's count for the 2019 season's bluebirds have been compiled and can be viewed on its website, bvbluebirds.com/Trails & Boxes/BVBBS Statistics. The overall count for Eastern Bluebirds from all sources is 2,484. The Society currently monitors and maintains 581 bluebird nest boxes on 23 trails around Bella Vista. Since 1980, Bella Vista has fledged 48,165 bluebirds.

Laureate Alpha Gamma

The Laureate Alpha Gamma chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the home of Ricki Landowski with Lori Langley acting as co-hostess. The meeting was called to order by President Juanita Prior, and she introduced new member Hannah Garvin. The service committee announced monetary gifts were given to the Bella Vista Library and Bella Vista Courtesy Van. Lori Langley, program chairman gave a program titled "Halloween Comes to America." The Fall Tea of all Bella Vista Beta Sigma Phi members will be Monday, Nov. 25, at the Highlands Christian Church. Secret Sister Halloween gifts were also passed around.

BV Travel Club

The BV Travel Club will be joining up with First United Methodist Church for a trip to Israel: Journey of Faith. The tour company will be provided by Collette Tours. There will a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the FUMC located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Guest speaker Jeff Woods from Collette Tours will talk about the trip to the Holy Land. Refreshments served, so please confirm attendance.

Next, join the club on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, Feb. 3-10, 2020. The group will be staying at the stunning "Moon Grand," which is an all-inclusive resort located on the property of the Moon Palace Resort. Numerous activities are included.

The club is also planning a cruise, March 22, 2020, with Royal Caribbean on the Harmony of the Seas. For more details regarding any of the tours or to confirm your attendance at the meeting, contact Marlene Clapp at 479-876-6729.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main in Bentonville. Tim Dollens, past president of the Missouri State Genealogical Association, will give the program Death's Doings: The Treasure Trove When Someone Dies -- researching documents such as funeral home records, cemetery records, wills and probate files. For further information, call 479-271-6820. The public is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Guild

Barbara Eikmeier will be the guest presenter at the Calico Cut-Ups Guild meeting to be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. From noon to 1 p.m., Barbara will have a vendor table with a variety of her patterns, rulers and books available for purchase. Barbara is a fabric designer and a Craftsy/Blueprint instructor. She is the author of four quilting books, and is from Lansing, Kan. She will be presenting a program, "Random Block Sampler," with a trunk show of sampler quilts made with blocks of many sizes. All are welcome to see examples and learn how to convert a block collection into a stunning quilt. The business meeting and show-and-tell are from 2 to 3 p.m.

Prior to the meeting, will be a workshop from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost for the workshop is $25 for members and $35 for non-members (plus a $13 ruler from the instructor used in the workshop). You will learn how to make units for those odd spaces that occur when combining blocks of different sizes into a single quilt. Contact Rebecca Logsdon at email rebeccalogsdon@outlook.com or call 206-940-5984 to register for the class and to get a copy of the supply list. Advance registration is required to facilitate room setup.

Retired Nurses of NWA

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville in classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased across the hall at the Allspice Café, beginning at 11:15 a.m. The noon presentation by Leon Lieutard, EMS coordinator for the Bella Vista Fire and EMS department, will talk about an update on CPR and fire safety in the home. For more information, call 630-659-6925 or 479-715-6352.

Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking club will be hiking at Leatherwood Lake State Park, near Eureka Springs Wednesday, Oct. 30. This hike will be on the Miners Rock loop with an option to hike the Fuller Trail to the dam. Interested hikers may contact Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at 479-721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For more information, go to the website at bvhikingclub.com.

BV Civil War Round Table

The next meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum located on Highway 71 and Kingsland Drive, next to the American Legion. Guest speaker will be Matt Mulheran from Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. He will be covering the battle which took place on Dec. 7, 1862. Prairie Grove is a well-preserved battlefield with interpretive signing around a one-mile walking tour. An excellent museum also provides an informative video.

The round table is open to the public and there is no fee. To receive its monthly newsletter, please email cnpribb@yahoo.com with your contact information.

P.E.O. Chapter BR Holiday Mailbox Greens

Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are being sold now. Bring cheer to your neighborhood and/or gift your friends and favorite businesses. Proceeds of the sale will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. The sales deadline is Monday, Nov. 18, and delivery is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7. To place an order, contact carebutler@aol.com or call/text to 805-844-8437.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

BV Decorative Artists

The BVDA meets at 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive. The meeting schedule for the remainder of the year is Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 (member Christmas brunch). The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects, and each month BVDA has a member or visiting national artist teach an art project. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA chapter. All visitors are welcome. For more information, call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, there will be someone to talk to about any concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

Altrusa International of Bentonville/Bella Vista

Altrusa meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, at the River Grill Restaurant in Bentonville. For more information, visit www.altrusa-bb.com

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year-round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

Artisan Alliance

The Clay Studio at Wishing Springs has classes for hand-building from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday. There are also wheel-throwing classes from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays. Wheel-throwing and hand-building classes are also held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. For additional information, call 479-257-2221.

The Bella Vista Arts and Craft Fair is coming up Oct. 17-19, and there will be lots of exhibitors with beautiful handmade arts and crafts. Plan on attending.

BV Fly Tyers

The Fly Tyers club conducts weekly meetings beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

BV Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Drive, Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

BV Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, members bring a lunch or purchase one from the Old Bella Vista Food Trucks on-site. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

BV Photography Club

This club meets at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. Visitors are always welcome. For information, email info@bellavistapc.org.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday, 4 to 5:30 p.m., in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to experience barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, "a capella," is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and is followed with a meeting. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. To have some fun and lots of support on your weight loss journey, join TOPS.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Riordan Hall. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies too. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

BV Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting, and making new friends. Refreshments and "Show and Tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

