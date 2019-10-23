Monday St. Bernard Round Robin Bridge -- Third

St. Bernard'Round Robin Bridge Club games begin with social time at 6 p.m. and games at 6:30 p.m. every third Monday, September through May (except for December), and are held at St. Bernard Parish Hall, St. Bernard Church Campus, 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. All bridge players in the community are welcome to join (membership in St. Bernard is not a requirement) on a space-available basis. Subs are also welcome with no prerequisite. To be added to either roster of this fun-loving group, call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 or Janet Callarman at 479-246-8147, then leave a message and phone number for a return call.

Monday St. Bernard Double Deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners Oct. 14 were: Couples -- first, Sandy Gibbs and Fran Parrish; second, Julie Kahl and Nancy Veach; third, Paul Herrick and Al Akey; fourth, Jim and Janet Callarman; fifth, Nelda Tommer and Bill Schernikau. Honorable Mention -- Ginger and Andy Anderson. Individuals -- first, Jim Behrendt; second, Vivian Bray. Honorable Mention -- Chuck Seeley

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Bridge Group

Winners Oct. 15 were: first, Jean Price; second, Cindy Forsythe; third, Judy Massman; fourth, Linda Anderson. Dorothy Foster and Cindy Forsythe bid and made a Grand Slam.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling

Winners Oct. 15 were: First-place ladies' team (3-0) -- Julie Hansen, Connie Knafla, Mabel Ashline, Marj Shafer and Ellie Wood. Second-place men's team -- Oscar Hansen, Roy Knafla, Richard Meyer and Ken Wood. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. Everyone is invited to play and enjoy the fun. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Oct. 15 were for: 3-13 Rummy -- Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Derek Waters. Table 2 -- first, Marj Shafer; second, Art Hamilton.

Texas Canasta -- Table 1 -- first, Joan Lantz; second, John Young. Table 2 -- first, Sheri Bone; second, Donna Senesac.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Oct. 15 were: first, Al Akey and Cheryl Cardin; second, Jack and Duffie McClellan; third, Ivan Loyd and Teresa Upchurch; fourth, Betty Loyd and Sadie Frerking. Honorable mention -- Patti and Paul Poulides

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. New members are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-6036.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Oct. 16 were: Men -- first, John Ronck; second, John Franklin; third, Dick Patzer. Women -- first, Lois Taylor; second, Jackie Nelson; third, Joyce Tyson.

Hosts for Oct. 23 will be Mike and Betty Sammer. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome and there are no reservations or weekly obligation. A sign-up sheet will be used to approximate numbers intended to play the next week(s) to assure there is enough for at least three tables of four. In the event you need to cancel, contact Marie Ryan at 479-657-5860 or email her at ryan@att.net.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Oct. 17 were: first, Mildred Vennerbeck ; second, Connie Clark; third, Marilyn VanDyke.

Group arrives at 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m., every Thursday at Papa Mike's. No sign-up is necessary and the group is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Oct. 10 were: Table 1 -- first, Ray Borst; second, Chuck Seeley. Table 2 -- first, Linda Ervin; second, Lynn Conner. Dominoes are played every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for details.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages are provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge -- Tuesday and Thursday

Winners Oct. 8 were: North/South -- first, John Frey and Sharon Judson; second, Ray Lynch and Pauline Longstaff; third, Robert Makela and Becky Vendel. East/West -- first, Len Fettig and Robert Gromatka; second, Martha Kolb and Mike Foley; third, Renee Charpie and Jeff LaCaze.

Winners Oct. 15 were: Swiss Team -- first, Marilyn Brown, Laura Batey, Val Watson and Jo Bain; second (tie), Gary Nelson, Eric Olsen, Robert Gromatka and Sandy Gromatka / Joe Warren, Diane Warren, Shari Hult and Rhonda Davis.

Duplicate Bridge is played at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at Kingsdale.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Oct. 10 were: Women -- first, Chris King; second, Betty Launius. Men -- first, Ron Simons; second, Don Knapp; third, Chris King. Honorable Mention -- Ken Grzybowski

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. New players are always welcome. For questions, please call 479-268-603650.00.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Oct. 11 were: Table 1 -- first, Bud Brebner; second, Kathy Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Becki King. This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. More players needed, come enjoy a fun game of cards. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Oct. 11 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Wayne Doyle. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Chuck Seeley. High Score: Terry McClure. For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 12 were: Blue Team (wins-tie playoff) -- Gene Riedl, Jerry Vnuk, Joyce Hansen, Dave Wheatley and Chuck Hurl. Red Team -- Virgie Riedl, Marj Shafer, Zona Dahl, Darlene Albers, Art Hamilton and Joyce Simon.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience is needed and there is no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

