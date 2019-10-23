Photo submitted During the Bella Vista Garden Club's floral show at NWACC on Oct. 1, were the educational exhibits of native plants.

A flower show highlighting autumn beauty was presented by the Bella Vista Garden Club at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville on Oct. 1. The National Garden Club Standard Flower Show,"Ozark Autumn Memories," was open to the public and held during the annual meeting of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs.

Outstanding examples of house and garden plants that thrive in Northwest Arkansas, colorful floral designs, autumn-themed decorated tables, nature and garden photography, educational exhibits on native plants and space-efficient gardening were featured.

Members of the Floralia Arrangers Guild, the Garden Club of Rogers, the Conway Evening Garden Club, Benton County Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and the Bentonville/Bella Vista Photography Club also supported the large show.

The Bella Vista Garden Club continues its tradition of sponsoring award-winning flower shows. Having received five consecutive top awards for these events, the show again qualified to apply for the prestigious National Garden Club Flower Show Achievement Award.

Bella Vista Garden Club member and event chairperson Linda Neymeyer said, "I couldn't be more pleased with the level of participation from club members. For many, it was their first time to exhibit, and they learned a great deal in the process. Representation from other garden clubs was equally strong. This show provided an avenue for learning more about horticulture, native plants, nature photography and floral arranging. I think everyone involved enjoyed the experience."

More photos of the flower show and information about the Bella Vista Garden Club can be viewed on the club's website at bellavistagardenclub.com.

