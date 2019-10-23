Due to a positive response to the current project to collect needed items for our men and women serving in Afghanistan, the organizers, Neighbors Real Estate Group and the veterans in American Legion Post 341, have decided to extend the donation period for two additional weeks to Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Items needed and used during colder months include: warm blankets, thermal undergarments, stocking caps, mechanics gloves (used when operating weapons), hot cocoa packets, dry soup mix, tea bags, protein and power bars, hand warmers, medicated lip balm (i.e., Carmex), cough drops, long sleeve T-shirts, instant coffee, magazines, flannel sheets, long underwear, wool socks, fleece or other warm blankets, hard candies, sunscreen. Items that cannot be shipped include liquids and tobacco products.

All items will then be collected from the Bella Vista American Legion Post 341, City Hall and Neighbors' Real Estate Group donation bins and boxed up for shipment.

While the American Legion has agreed to pay up to $500 toward shipping, anyone wishing to make a monetary donation for the purchase of items can do so by calling Douglas Grant at 479-426-8723 or email douglasgrantnwarealtor@gmail.com.

