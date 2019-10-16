With the advent of Veterans Day next month, this Viet Nam veteran certainly says thank you to every business establishment that recognizes us.

Having said that, I would like to comment that while shopping at a pet supply store and wearing a Viet Nam hat, the cashier thanked me for my service, then asked for some veteran's identification. My VA card sufficed, but I also decided to carry a copy of my DD214. A major lumber/hardware store also offers a veteran's discount and the cashier's computer asks for a form of identification.

My point is this. Anyone can buy a ball cap and get by being called a veteran. I have seen this happen over the years in local restaurants. In fact, last year you could buy one outside of Sam's Club and the local Casey's in Bella Vista. With all due respect, no restaurant or business can offend me by asking for identification other than the veteran's hat I wear on occasion. I am offended however when veteran wannabes try to receive something for nothing simply by wearing a hat and not being challenged. All veterans have a DD214. This year please take a moment and ask to see a form proving a person is actually a veteran.

I will sign off simply by stating I earned the status to wear a Viet Nam veteran's hat.

Carl Heffner

Bella Vista

Editorial on 10/16/2019