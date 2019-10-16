Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Sunset Drive remains closed as work continues in the space between it and U.S. Highway 71. The building's rear wall will serve as a retaining wall to help rebuild the slope the road sits on.

Sunset Drive has remained closed after a portion of the road slid into an adjacent construction site last October, a full year ago.

Construction has continued on-site and the contractors working on the site are responsible for the roadway repairs.

The rear wall of the building will function as a retaining wall to stabilize the slope, but the project is currently waiting on engineer plans for the retaining wall, Community Development Services director Doug Tapp explained.

"No timeline yet on the pavement but I'm hopeful it's soon," he said.

City officials have also asked that a certificate of occupancy not be approved until road work is complete, he added.

