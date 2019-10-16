The planning commission voted unanimously in favor of a large scale development for the ReLeaf Center, a medical marijuana dispensary in the city's planning area alongside Benton County Road 40.

The commission has previously tabled this development on multiple occasions.

Associate planner Sarah Bingham said the most recent revision provided by the applicant has met most staff comments, and it removes one of the two driveways and adds a fence around the drainage retention pond to prevent accidents.

"They are wanting to expand the current or the existing building to include a greenhouse and an employee parking lot in the rearm," she said.

The parcel is not in city limits so it isn't subject to zoning requirements, she said, but it has gotten approval from the electric company and county fire marshal as well as a septic permit.

The city's engineer has only a few small comments remaining, she said.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the development with the condition that any remaining concerns be met.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit for this weekend's arts and crafts festival and a lot split in the planning area on Punkin Hollow Road.

