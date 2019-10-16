Highland Road, where it intersects with Chelsea Road, will be closed to traffic until further notice. Chelsea Road remains open to traffic.

A portion of the road in that area washed out during heavy rains on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The repair project will include extensive dirt work, culvert replacement and paving. The road will remain closed until this can be completed in order to avoid a potentially expensive temporary fix to reopen the road and then further expense and another prolonged closure to fix the issue completely.

Motorists will be detoured along Judy Drive. Driver patience during this process is appreciated.

Please note: This is Highland Road that connects Rogers Road and Chelsea Road, not Highlands Blvd. Highlands Blvd. remains open with no storm-damage issues.

