Highland Road remains closed after Oct. 6 floods swept away a portion of it near its intersection with Chelsea Road.

Bella Vista communications manager Cassi Lapp said it's the only street that remains closed in the city and repairs are set to begin on it this week, at an estimated cost of $15,000.

One of the two culverts needed to fix the road was scheduled to be delivered Monday and the second on Tuesday of this week, she explained.

Work was expected to begin Wednesday and while it's possible the road could be open by Friday, it's possible the project will not go perfectly.

"There will still need to be some paving done, but that is done by a separate contractor," Lapp said.

An emergency disaster declaration was signed by Benton County Judge Barry Moehring last Thursday, Oct. 10, which allows the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management to reimburse the county and participating cities for 35 percent of the cost to repair structures to pre-disaster conditions.

Under this declaration, Lapp said, there's a good chance the city could see some reimbursement for this work.

According to a press release issued by Benton County regarding the emergency declaration, the county received an average of 12 inches of rain and the widespread flash flooding closed almost 80 roads in unincorporated Benton County.

To qualify for assistance from ADEM, the county needs to meet a damage amount of $849,942 at a minimum.

According to the press release, Benton County and cities within the county had estimated total repair costs at $1,107,500, which is a preliminary estimate and may change as more cities report damage and more details emerge.

General News on 10/16/2019