Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista In the first few minutes, a crowd was already forming at the Flea in the Park event last Saturday, which featured arts, crafts, food, activities and music in the Blowing Springs pavilion. Recreation director Joan Glubczynski said that the event brought about 45 vendors.

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Among the items up for sale at last weekend's Flea in the Park were sculpted and painted gourds made by Misty Dye. Dye said she's been an artist for years but this was the first time she brought her work to an event. Her work can also be found on her Etsy shop, GourdGolly, she said.

General News on 10/16/2019