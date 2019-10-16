Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista The small dog section of the dog park was devastated by the Sept. 29 flood when water from Loch Lomond washed over it, pulling out fencing and depositing gravel.

The Bella Vista K-9 Korral, the dog park at Loch Lomond Park, remains closed after the heavy rain sent rushing water into the area on Sept. 29. The softball field is also damaged and unplayable.

On Thursday, POA General Manager Tom Judson said he did not have a time table or a cost estimate to repair the area, but it is a POA amenity and the organization will repair it.

When the dog park opened in early 2010, it was a joint effort between the shelter and the POA. Shelter director Dee Dee Knight-Matney raised funds to help pay for the fence and provided the "mutt mitts" owners use to clean up after their dogs. Cooper Communities owned the land at that time, but the POA did the maintenance, including the mowing.

In 2017, the POA purchased 14 parcels of land from Cooper, including the Loch Lomond Park with both the dog park and the softball field.

It may not make sense to rebuild the dog park in the same area, Judson said. One side of the park, the small dog side, was obliterated by the flood and it could happen again. There may be another area of the park that would be better suited for the dog park, but no decision has been made. He also could not provide a timetable of when the work might be done.

