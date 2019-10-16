Fall is on its way, and the Bella Vista Public Library is gearing up for the 13th annual Spooktacular!

This year's event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the library, 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista.

The library is in the process of construction for the expansion project, but have no fear! We have changed up the layout of the event and all the favorite games and activities from years past will be available.

Super Science Steve is back to make cotton candy with the kids, and King's Kettle Corn will again provide kettle corn for the event. Don't forget the hayride to and from the Bella Vista Baptist Church parking lot!

Come for lots of games, lots of candy and lots of fun! We are excited to host this event again this year and are still looking for volunteers to help out. Anyone interested should contact the library at 479-855-1753 or email Bailley at bkinser@bellavistaar.gov.

Community on 10/16/2019