Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results

Kingswood, Oct. 2 -- Low Individual Net

A-Flight: First -- Dave Prudhomme (29); Second (3-way tie) -- John Schmitt/Jim Edgar/John Swinney (31)

B-Flight: First (3way tie) -- John Flynn/Joe Jayroe/Paul Williamsen (31)

C-Flight: First -- Frank Galzin (28); Second -- Jack Doyle (30); Third (4-way tie) -- Wayne Saarela/Doug Johnston/Arlo McDowell/Mitch Whittington (31)

D-Flight: First -- Ben Soliday (28); Second -- Paul Mersman (32); Third -- Marvin Exline (33)

Sports on 10/09/2019