Bella Vista Men's Nine-Hole Golf Association Results
Kingswood, Oct. 2 -- Low Individual Net
A-Flight: First -- Dave Prudhomme (29); Second (3-way tie) -- John Schmitt/Jim Edgar/John Swinney (31)
B-Flight: First (3way tie) -- John Flynn/Joe Jayroe/Paul Williamsen (31)
C-Flight: First -- Frank Galzin (28); Second -- Jack Doyle (30); Third (4-way tie) -- Wayne Saarela/Doug Johnston/Arlo McDowell/Mitch Whittington (31)
D-Flight: First -- Ben Soliday (28); Second -- Paul Mersman (32); Third -- Marvin Exline (33)Sports on 10/09/2019
