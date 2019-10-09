Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista After his presentation about a Civil War soldier who left a valuable diary, Jeff Patrick of the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield spoke to members of the audience at the Bella Vista History Museum.

Each month a group of about 40 area residents gather in the Bella Vista History Museum and hear stories about the Civil War. One of the newest groups in Bella Vista, the Civil War Roundtable, has a good following.

Its first meeting in May was organized by three men who continue to act as coordinators: Chuck Pribbernow, Dale Phillips and Joe Rainey. So far, the group has no officers and no dues, but it does have a schedule of speakers that stretches out to 2021 and an emailed newsletter.

There are other Civil War Roundtables, including one that meets at the Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Pribbernow told the group that he had just attended a congress of Civil War Roundtables in St Louis where he met potential future speakers. He introduced the October guest, Jeff Patrick, the museum curator at Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.

While many of the previous speakers had topics with local ties, Patrick spoke about a union soldier whose home was in Indiana.

William Bluffton Miller left behind an unusual diary, Patrick said. He wrote almost every day about not only his daily experiences but also his political leanings. His entries were long and well written. Patrick helped to edit the diary which was published as "Fighting for Liberty and Right: The Civil War Diary of William Bluffton Miller, 1st Sergeant, Company K, 75th Indiana Volunteer Infantry (Voices Of The Civil War)."

Patrick said Miller, a 23 year old carpenter, joined the Union Army, not because he was an abolitionist, but because he wanted to help preserve the United States. His attitude towards slavery changed before he was discharged, possibly as a result of meeting slaves and former slaves.

Although he had no medical experience or knowledge, he was assigned to a hospital in Kentucky. This wasn't unusual, Patrick said. It was just how they staffed hospitals at the time. His diary describes bad conditions in the hospital and the efforts he made to improve them. He built beds and requisitioned mattresses and foraged the countryside for food. He wrote letters for patients and did his best to make them comfortable, but he lost many of them. Miller didn't like hospital work and wanted to return to his company.

Eventually, he was transferred back to his company but he was wounded in the first major battle and ended up a patient in a hospital similar to the one he had left.

It took Miller a long time to heal, possibly because he didn't stay in bed as he was instructed, but he eventually received a furlough to go home and then returned to his unit.

Patrick's presentation covered only one year of Miller's diary, but Miller did survive the war and died in 1918.

The next meeting of Bella Vista's Roundtable will be at the museum on Nov. 7 when Matt Mulheran speaks on the Battle of Prairie Grove.

General News on 10/09/2019