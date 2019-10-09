Highland Christian Church

Disciples Women meets on the second Saturday of each month. This month beginning at 10 am. Saturday, Oct. 12, there will be a brunch and study by Mary Jane Kuhlman entitled, "You Will be My Witnesses." Hosts serving brunch will be Marlene Gillette and Carolyn Walker. This meeting is open to all women who enjoy good food, fellowship, and study.

Perfect Harmony will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a free concert and refreshments at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, which is open to the public.

Disciples Men meets the third Saturday of each month. This month it will meet at 8:30 a.m Saturday, Oct. 19, in the fellowship hall. After the coffee and snack, the men will be working inside and outside to clean up and repair anything in need. On Sunday, Oct. 20, after the morning service, they will be having a fellowship meal. This week's menu will be soup, sandwich and dessert.

Presbyterian Church of BV

Movie and Popcorn Night will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, in the fellowship hall to watch the inspirational film, "The Ultimate Gift" (PG). Popcorn, soft drinks and coffee will be served. Bring your family, friends and neighbors. Church members should sign up in the connector hallway. If you are not a PCBV member, please call the church office at 479-855-2390 to RSVP. This is a free event and everyone is welcome!

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

Join the Highlands United Methodist Women for "After Hours," a monthly evening retreat of fellowship, spiritual growth and mission outreach for the women of Bella Vista, as well as the women of the church. The next retreat will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Fellowship Hall. There will be socializing, eating, playing games and reflection on Christ's call to justice, focusing on widows and UMW mission impact with widows and children in the last 150 years.

Trunk or Treat, a fun-filled night the whole family can enjoy will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m Sunday, Oct. 27, in the front parking lot at Highlands Church. It will be packed with decorated trunks, games, a photo booth and, of course, candy. This is a free event for the community. Call 479-855-2277 for more information.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers. A potluck fellowship dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall, and the community is always welcome. At 6:30 p.m. there will be singing, devotions and prayer in the worship center. Infant and toddler nursery for kids is offered, and the community is always warmly welcomed. Sunday, Oct. 13, Sunday school classes are offered for all ages at 9 a.m., followed by a 10:15 a.m. worship service. Pastor Mark and Associate Pastor Al will continue the sermon series titled "Faith That Makes A Difference" with Discoveries in the Letter of James. Infant and toddler nursery and children's church for kids are available.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. It is in need of boxed cereal. It is also starting the collection for upcoming holidays and is asking for cream of mushroom soup, pure pumpkin, evaporated milk and canned cranberry sauce. A container for donations is in the church narthex. GriefShare meets at 3 p.m. every Thursday in the church library. If you have lost a loved one recently, this is a wonderful support group.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

The Knights of Columbus Council 9514 is sponsoring a bus trip to the performance of "Miracle of Christmas" at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson. This trip will be Saturday, Nov. 16, for the 11:30 performance. It is a fundraiser for the Knights of Columbus. The cost of the trip is $79 per person and will include bus transportation and reserved seating at the show. The bus will begin loading at 8 a.m. and leave at 8:30 a.m. from the parking lot of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, 1 St. Bernard Lane. To make reservations, call Dean Mechels at 479-876-8884 or cellphone, 479-685-9514. Please leave a message if no answer.

Bella Vista Community Church

Come join in the "It's Fall Y'all!" family fun festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in McKay Hall. Enjoy games, raffle door prizes, candy, food and drinks for the whole family. For more information, please call the church at 479-855-1126.

