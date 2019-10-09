Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Street Department workers were on-site Monday morning examining a section of Highland Road, next to its intersection with Chelsea Road, that washed away during the weekend rainstorms.

A weekend rainstorm caused road damage and flooded streets in various parts of town, with noteworthy damage at the intersection of Chelsea Road and Highland Road. Less severe damage was reported at Highlands Boulevard and Copinsay Drive.

Bella Vista communications director Cassi Lapp said the damage at the intersection of Chelsea Road and Highland Road is extensive and the city will have to replace culverts and rebuild the road base before repaving.

"However, that sounds easier and quicker than it is. Those are large culverts that we don't keep on hand. We are still in the process of determining the length of closure," Lapp said.

A detour will be designated around Judy Drive, she said.

The damage at Highlands Boulevard and Copinsay Drive is less extensive but will still take a few days to repair, she said.

Storm debris cleanup related to the August windstorm is continuing, she said, and contractors will continue working in the highlands, but street department crews will be taking a break from their portion of the cleanup efforts to deal with damage from last weekend's rainstorm, she said.

Those workers should be back to picking up debris placed by residents near the end of this week, she added.

For the POA's Golf Maintenance department, the weekend flooding wasn't much worse than any other rain event, golf maintence director Keith Ihms said. On Monday morning, he was still waiting for the water to go down enough to thoroughly inspect the golf course bridges but he didn't expect to find very much damage.

The water did not get as high as it did in April 2016, Ihms said.

On Monday morning the Metfield courses, Dogwood and Brittany, were open. Both the Highlands and Scotsdale had nine holes open, but Kingwood, Berksdale and the Country Club were closed. Ihms said he expected everything to reopen by Saturday.

POA employees will be cleaning up debris left by the flooding with some help from the Maintencne and Construction Department, Ihms said. There was some minor cart path damage and few bunkers that may need work from outside contractors, but he doesn't believe the cost will be very high. There was no damage to the greens other than leftover gravel and debris to be cleaned up.

General News on 10/09/2019