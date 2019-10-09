The Oz Trails Off-Road is coming back for its second year this weekend.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 11-13, with an amateur ride Saturday, Oct. 12 and pro race Sunday, Oct. 13 on Bella Vista's Back 40 trails.

More than 900 riders are scheduled to participate across the 15, 30 and 50 mile rides during the event, which is put on by Arizona-based Epic Rides and is part of a six-ride series this year.

According to a press release issued by the city, volunteers are still needed to cover non-major street crossings during the event, though police will cover major crossings.

Volunteers will receive some merchandise, a T-shirt and an invitation to a post-event party, according to the press release.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at https://epicrides.com/events/oz-trails-off-road/volunteer/

