This year, the Bella Vista Wiener Takes All races expanded to add corgis and the first grand champion of the Little League was named. The championship went to last year's grand champion wiener dog, Solo Urserly.

It was Solo's second event. Last year, dog owners Beverly and Jeff Urserly were in the area celebrating their anniversary when they found the Wiener Takes All races online. This year, they made a special trip back from their home in Bigelow so Solo could defend his crown. Solo is 3 1/2 years old.

He ran against the corgi champion, Mr. Mudflat.

The event on Saturday was a successful fundraiser of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Deidre Knight-Matney, the shelter's executive director said. On Monday, not all the numbers were available, but she was confident the shelter reached its goal of $30,000. The shelter is a nonprofit organization.

Katie Bristley of Rogers runs a Facebook page that has a membership of about 600 corgi owners. They occasionally get together socially, she said. She has seen information on corgi races in other areas and called the Bella Vista Shelter for advice on organizing a race. The shelter invited her to join its event.

"It was a match made in heaven," she said. The corgi organization did not receive any of the money raised.

The event included a costume contest, a demonstration by the Bella Vista Police Dog Officer and a musical sit contest.

General News on 10/09/2019