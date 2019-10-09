Oct. 10

s Pea Ridge National Military Park Foundation will be hosting "A Night with the Academics" presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria, located at 1391 Weston Street in Pea Ridge. Jami Lockhart of the Arkansas Archeological Survey will be presenting on the archeological project at the park that is nearly complete. Chris Huggard, professor of history at NWACC, will be giving an update on a book he is writing about battlefield families. There will also be an update on recently completed and future projects at the park and upcoming Foundation projects. Admission is free.

Oct. 11-12

s Pea Ridge National Military Park will be hosting a Civil War Quilt Retreat on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12, from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. This event will be led by VIP Rita Madson at Elkhorn Tavern. Space is very limited. To register and for complete details on materials to bring, call 501-767-7704.

Oct. 12

s The third annual Flea in the Park is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, in Blowing Springs Park. Vendors will have vintage and antique furniture, as well as "upcycled" goods. Food trucks and live music will play all day, and a car show will feature vintage cars and RVs. There will also be a kid zone. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.

s The 31st Annual Pea Ridge Mule Jump will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at East Highway 72, in Pea Ridge, located east of Bussey Lane. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 6-12, and 5 years old and under are free.

Oct. 14

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Jay Wright will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Oct. 17 - 19

s The 51st annual Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, and runs through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The location is 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Oct. 25

Laureate Alpha Mu will host the annual Fall Tea/Lunch for all Bella Vista Chapters of Beta Sigma Phi beginning with registration at 12:30 p.m. followed by the tea at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Highland Christian Church.

Oct. 30

The Bella Vista Television Association Inc. will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the TV studio located in the Highlands Crossing, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd, Suite 203, in Bella Vista.

Community on 10/09/2019